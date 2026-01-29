Marshall finished Wednesday's 118-105 loss to Minnesota with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes.

Making his 11th straight start, Marshall continues to supply consistent production, The 28-year-old forward has scored at least 14 points in each of those games, averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 boards, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 threes in 32.0 minutes during this stint in the Mavs' starting five while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor.