Marshall finished with 30 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 win over the Wizards.

Marshall carried his team to a victory by turning in his best performance of the 2025-26 season. He found success from all over the floor, shooting with efficiency from the field while also getting to the charity stripe with ease. Marshall has looked sharp in back-to-back games, pouring in 46 total points along with 15 rebounds, six assists and three steals.