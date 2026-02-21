Marshall (foot) recorded 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes Friday in the Mavericks' 122-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Marshall had been forced out of the Mavericks' previous game Feb. 12 against the Lakers due to a left foot strain, but the All-Star break afforded him plenty of time to heal. He was back in the starting five for the second straight game and came through with a well-rounded stat line, though his efficiency left something to be desired. Marshall is still converting at a robust 52.6 percent clip from the field on the season, though he's offering little production from beyond the arc (0.9 triples per game).