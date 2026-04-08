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Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Doubtful for Wednesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Marshall is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns with a left hip contusion.
Marshall left Tuesday's game early and was unable to return after 20 minutes. With Marshall expected to sit this contest out, the Mavericks may rely more on Khris Middleton, Tyler Smith and AJ Johnson.