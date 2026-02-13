Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Drawing start vs. LAL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall is starting Thursday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Marshall will suit up Thursday despite dealing with a left foot issue, and he'll re-join the first unit after coming off the bench Tuesday against Phoenix. He's scored in double figures in 12 of his last 15 starts.
More News
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Good to go Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Trending in right direction•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Posts 31 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Moving to bench•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Breaks out for 32 points•