Marshall registered 28 points (8-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 47 minutes during Friday's 133-127 double overtime loss to the Clippers.

Marshall can be hit-or-miss, but he's been in a nice rhythm over the past five games, posting averages of 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 triples, 1.4 steals and just 0.8 turnovers per contest. His production will likely drop off a cliff once Anthony Davis (calf) gets back to the floor, but with AD hurt and Dereck Lively on a minutes cap, Marshall should continue to see a ton of opportunity with the Mavericks.