Marshall posted 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 123-117 win over Detroit.

Marshall has started in each of the Mavericks' last nine games and has been nothing short of excellent over that stretch, emerging as one of the most reliable offensive weapons in a depleted Dallas roster. During that nine-game stretch, Marshall is averaging 22.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.