Marshall finished Sunday's 139-129 victory over the Raptors with 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes.

Dallas got a huge lift from their second unit in this game, particularly from Marshall, D'Angelo Russell and Max Christie with those three combining for 53 points. Marshall was one of Dallas' most reliable players during the 2024-25 regular season when injuries took their toll, and he's off to a great start to the new campaign with averages of 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.3 minutes per contest through three games.