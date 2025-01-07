Marshall is starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Marshall will get another look with the starting lineup in his first game back from a four-game suspension. The Xavier product also started his last appearance Dec. 27 against the Suns and was later involved in an on-court altercation, which led to the multi-game ban. It's worth noting that Marshall has reached the 20-point mark in two of eight starts this season.
