Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Good to go vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Pistons, per Christian Clark of The Athletic.
After being a late addition to the injury report, Marshall is ready to play through an illness Thursday. The versatile forward has started seven consecutive outings, during which Marshall has averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.
