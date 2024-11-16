Marshall is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs due to an illness.
Marshall is in danger of missing his first game of the season Saturday after being a late addition to the injury report due to an illness. With PJ Washington (knee) doubtful, Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper could receive increased playing time against San Antonio.
