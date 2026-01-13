Marshall chipped in 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-105 win over the Nets.

The 27-year-old forward put together his best scoring effort since Dec. 20 while nearly recorded his first double-double of the season. Marshall has scored in double digits in 17 of the last 18 games (14 starts), averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 threes over that stretch while shooting 59.1 percent from the floor.