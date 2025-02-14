Marshall chipped in 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 victory over the Heat.
Marshall led the second unit in scoring while receiving extended run with several of the Mavericks' key contributors sidelined. The 27-year-old also came one rebound shy of his second double-double of the season. Over his last five outings, Marshall has averaged 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.8 minutes per game.
