Marshall finished with 28 points (11-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 138-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Marshall struggled from deep, but he scored 19 of his team-high 28 points during the second half and overtime and was the only Mavericks player to score 20-plus points in Saturday's loss. The sixth-year pro has scored at least 25 points in three of his last four outings and has connected on 47.8 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span. Marshall is averaging a career-high 15.3 points per game this season along with 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 threes and 1.0 steals over 29.6 minutes per game.