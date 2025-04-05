Marshall ended with 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 114-91 loss to the Clippers.

Marshall was a bright spot during the blowout loss, The team has a tough schedule to close out the season, and they need to come together as they try to fend off the Kings and Suns for a play-in spot. Marshall's numbers have dipped slightly since P.J. Washington's return, but he's still recording solid minutes and is a decent resource in secondary categories.