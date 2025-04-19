Marshall supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Grizzlies.

Marshall's season-high three blocks weren't enough to help Dallas avoid elimination from playoff contention. After spending the first four seasons of his career in New Orleans, the 27-year-old forward enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024-25 with the Mavericks. Across Marshall's 69 regular-season appearances, including 31 starts, he averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 10 steals in 27.8 minutes.