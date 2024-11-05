Marshall accumulated 20 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 134-127 loss to the Pacers.

With Dereck Lively (shoulder) ruled out after warmups, Marshall received additional playing time, surpassing the 30-minute mark for the first time this season. The fifth-year pro was averaging only 3.3 points through the first seven games of the season, so his elevated total was unexpected. For now, fantasy managers should consider this line as an outlier performance.