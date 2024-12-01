Marshall (illness) didn't return in the second half of Saturday's 106-94 win over the Jazz. He finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes.

Marshall had been one of the Mavericks' most reliable scoring threats of late with Luka Doncic (wrist) sidelined for the past five games, but Marshall was unable to continue his strong run of production with the illness cutting his night short. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers in the second leg of a back-to-back set.