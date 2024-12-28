Marshall is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The Mavericks are adjusting their lineup due to the absence of Luka Doncic (calf), so Klay Thompson will play in the backcourt alongside Kyrie Irving and Marshall will slot on the wing. Marshall is averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in his previous seven starts this season.