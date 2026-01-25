Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Nabs first double-double Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall ended Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers with 21 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes.
The double-double was his first of the season. Marshall has scored more than 20 points in five of the last seven games, averaging 22.0 points, 6.6 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 threes over that stretch while shooting 58.0 percent from the floor.
