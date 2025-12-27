Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Not starting vs. Sacramento
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Marshall will move to the second unit after starting each of the previous 12 games for Dallas, a stretch in which he averaged 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Max Christie will take Marshall's place in the lineup. Marshall is averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game when playing off the bench this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Solid contributor in win•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Scores 22 points with full line•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Good to go vs. Detroit•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Dealing with illness•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Steady production Monday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Riding uptick in scoring•