Marshall is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Marshall will move to the second unit after starting each of the previous 12 games for Dallas, a stretch in which he averaged 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Max Christie will take Marshall's place in the lineup. Marshall is averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game when playing off the bench this season.