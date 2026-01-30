Marshall (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Marshall sat out Thursday's loss to the Hornets -- the second leg of a back-to-back -- due to rest purposes. However, he's set to return to action Saturday. The 28-year-old forward has started each of his last 11 appearances, averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.0 minutes per tilt during that span. With Marshall returning to the lineup, there will be fewer minutes available for Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson.