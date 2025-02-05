Marshall posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-116 loss to the 76ers.

It was Marshall's highest scoring output since a Dec. 10 loss to the Thunder. Over his last 12 games (six starts), the 27-year-old has remained a fixture in the Dallas rotation with averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 threes in 26.7 minutes. Marshall could have a more difficult time earning playing time from the Mavericks' second unit once Anthony Davis (abdomen) and P.J. Washington (personal) are available, but the former should be able to maintain minutes in the mid-20s until the frontcourt gets healthier.