Marshall (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Marshall will miss a fourth straight game due to an illness. Quentin Grimes and Olivier-Maxence Prosper should continue to see ample playing time in Marshall's absence.
