Marshall (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Marshall continues to deal with an illness, and the forward is set to miss a fourth straight contest. His next chance to suit up will come against the Thunder on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
