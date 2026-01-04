Marshall accumulated 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over the Rockets.

Marshall scored no more than 10 points for the second straight game, a worrying trend as the Mavericks start to get healthy bodies back on the floor. In seven games over the past two weeks, Marshall has been well outside the top 200 in standard leagues, averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.