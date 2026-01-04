Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Passive performance Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall accumulated 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over the Rockets.
Marshall scored no more than 10 points for the second straight game, a worrying trend as the Mavericks start to get healthy bodies back on the floor. In seven games over the past two weeks, Marshall has been well outside the top 200 in standard leagues, averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
More News
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Not starting vs. Sacramento•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Solid contributor in win•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Scores 22 points with full line•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Good to go vs. Detroit•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Dealing with illness•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Steady production Monday•