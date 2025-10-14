Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Pops for 17 off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall scored 17 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-101 preseason win over the Jazz.
The 27-year-old forward is coming off a career-best season with Dallas, averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.8 minutes over 69 regular-season games, but Marshall started 31 of those contests as the injury-plagued Mavericks tried to patch together a lineup for long stretches of the campaign. Better luck on the health front, as well as the addition of first overall pick Cooper Flagg, will likely consign Marshall to the second unit in 2025-26, capping his minutes and production.
