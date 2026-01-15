Marshall posted 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 loss to the Nuggets.

With 24 points on the night, Marshall posted his third-highest scoring total of the campaign. Both Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Cooper Flagg (ankle) left this game early with injuries, meaning Marshall may have more touches coming his way. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per contest.