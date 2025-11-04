Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Puts up nine points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall totaled nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to Houston.
Marshall currently sees a consistent 22-25 minutes off the bench and averages 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals. With Dereck Lively (knee) and Anthony Davis (calf) out, he may continue to play in this minutes range, but once one or both return those minutes may dwindle to accommodate.
