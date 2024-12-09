Marshall (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
After missing the past four games for Dallas, Marshall is now considered day-to-day and a return Tuesday is on the table. That's good news for Dallas, especially with P.J. Washington iffy due to an illness.
