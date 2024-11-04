Marshall closed with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 21 minutes during Sunday's 108-85 win over the Magic.

Marshall dished out a season-best mark of five assists in the win. The veteran forward has had a minimal impact in fantasy leagues through six games this season, averaging 3.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 18.5 minutes.