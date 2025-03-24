Marshall won't start in Monday's game against Brooklyn.
Anthony Davis will return from an 18-game absence due to an adductor strain Monday, pushing Marshall to the second unit. Over his last five outings (all starts), the 27-year-old forward has averaged 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest.
