Marshall won't start Saturday's game against the Bucks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With P.J. Washington (ankle) out, Marshall moved into the starting lineup Thursday against Charlotte and posted three points (1-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes. Washington has been cleared to play Saturday, so Marshall will retreat to his bench role. As a reserve this season (32 games), Marshall has averaged 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes per game.