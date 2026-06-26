Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Role undetermined for 2026-27

Marshall (hip) has more competition for playing time after the Mavericks chose Morez Johnson with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Marshall was one of the bigger fantasy beneficiaries of the various injuries to Dallas' frontcourt in 2025-26, averaging a career-high 15.2 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.5 minutes per game over 74 regular-season appearances (47 starts). Dallas could lose Khris Middleton in unrestricted free agency this offseason, and Klay Thompson is also a rumored trade candidate, so Marshall still has a chance to battle with Max Christie for the top spot at shooting guard next year even though Johnson could create a crunch for minutes in the frontcourt.