Marshall (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

Marshall could not shake his questionable tag for the front end of this back-to-back set. Klay Thompson (ankle) is also out, leaving the Mavericks thin on the wings. Quentin Grimes and Olivier-Maxence Prosper could potentially see heavy workloads as a result.

