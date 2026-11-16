Marshall ended Sunday's 131-94 loss to the Celtics with 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes.

Marshall was one of Dallas' few reliable perimeter shooters, connecting on three of his five attempts from beyond the arc while the Mavericks struggled offensively. However, his limited playing time reduced his chances to contribute elsewhere. This was just Marshall's second start this season, and his limited role hurts his fantasy upside. He has played 25 minutes or fewer in five of his last six appearances, averaging 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in that stretch.