Marshall registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 win over Houston.

Marshall got an extended run off the bench Saturday after P.J. Washington was ruled out for the second half due to a right ankle sprain. Marshall has scored at least 12 points in each of his last four games, and over that span he has averaged 16.8 points on 56.3 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 25.3 minutes per game. Marshall or Max Christie could start against the Kings on Monday if Washington is not cleared to play.