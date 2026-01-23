Marshall posted 30 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds over 34 minutes during the Mavericks' 123-115 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

It was an incredibly efficient performance from Marshall during Thursday's win. He scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half and reached the 30-plus-points in a game for the fourth time in his six-year NBA career (and second time this season). Marshall has started in each of Dallas' last nine games, and over that span he has averaged 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.4 steals over 31.5 minutes per game.