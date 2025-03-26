Marshall finished Tuesday's 128-113 loss to the Knicks with 38 points (17-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes.

Marshall continued his breakout season, going off to the tune of 38 points, marking a career-high. The Mavericks have fumbled their way through an injury-ravaged season, forcing Marshall into a sizeable role. In 26 games over the past two months, he is averaging 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per contest. If the season were to end today, these would be by far the best numbers of his career.