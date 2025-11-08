Marshall ended Friday's 118-104 loss to Memphis with 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes.

Marshall recorded his best scoring mark of the campaign in this loss Friday. The former Xavier standout can be a reliable scoring weapon for the Mavs when given enough minutes, as evidenced during some stretches last season, but he hasn't been able to produce much in 2025-26. Even though his minutes have remained steady in the 25-minute range, Marshall has scored in double digits in just two of his nine outings off the bench.