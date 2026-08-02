Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Signs extension with Dallas

Marshall (hip) signed a three-year, $52.2 million extension with the Mavericks on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Marshall signed a three-year pact with Dallas in July 2024 and is now set to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. The 28-year-old wing is coming off a career-best year in 2025-26, during which he averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor in 29.5 minutes per game across 74 regular-season appearances (47 starts).