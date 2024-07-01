Marshall has agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal with the Mavericks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Marshall has spent all four years of his career with the Pelicans, but he will now be joining the Mavericks, who look to gear up for another deep run. The 26-year-old pro averaged 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.0 minutes per game across 66 appearances last season. Marshall could hold a sizable role next year since Derrick Jones has elected to sign with the Clippers.