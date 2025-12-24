default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Marshall racked up 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 131-130 victory over Denver.

Marshall provided a tertiary scoring punch Tuesday behind Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis in a narrow Dallas win. Since Nov. 29, the 27-year-old has frequently operated in a starting role and has scored in double figures in 11 of 12 starts overall, compared to doing so in just seven of 19 appearances off the bench this season.

More News