Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Solid contributor in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall racked up 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 131-130 victory over Denver.
Marshall provided a tertiary scoring punch Tuesday behind Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis in a narrow Dallas win. Since Nov. 29, the 27-year-old has frequently operated in a starting role and has scored in double figures in 11 of 12 starts overall, compared to doing so in just seven of 19 appearances off the bench this season.
