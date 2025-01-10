Marshall supplied 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Marshall has seen a boost in minutes with Luka Doncic on the mend and is coming off a decent performance in the win over the Trail Blazers. The 26-year-old has scored in double digits in two of the last three games, with Dallas needing to continue to lean on him until Doncic returns.
