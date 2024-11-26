Marshall is in the Mavericks' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Marshall will make his fifth start of the regular season Monday, his first since Nov. 12 against the Warriors. Marshall averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 27 minutes per game across his four starts.
