Marshall is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Marshall will move into the starting lineup due to the absence of P.J. Washington (illness). In 26 previous starts this season, the former Xavier standout has averaged 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.