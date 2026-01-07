Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Starting sans Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall will start against the Kings on Tuesday.
With P.J. Washington (ankle) sidelined, Marshall will get the starting nod after coming off the bench in each of Dallas' last four games. In 13 starts so far this season, the 27-year-old forward has averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest.
