Marshall is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Marshall will fill in for P.J. Washington (knee) in the first unit, marking his first start since joining the Mavericks this offseason. Marshall saw a season-high 34 minutes Monday and delivered 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.