Marshall chipped in 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Jazz.

The 27-year-old forward has scored at least 15 points in six of seven games since moving into the starting lineup for the Mavericks. Marshall's consistent contributions extend beyond his offense, and during that stretch, he's averaging 15.7 points, 3.9 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 threes in 32.7 minutes a contest while shooting 64.3 percent from the floor. Dallas is also 5-2 during that time, so coach Jason Kidd isn't likely to shake up his rotations while they seem to be working, though Marshall could move to the bench once Daniel Gafford and Anthony Davis (calf) are healthy at the same time.