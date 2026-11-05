Marshall had 22 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-111 loss to the Spurs.

It was the best performance of the season for the veteran forward, as he set new highs in points, boards and made three-pointers while recording his first block of 2026-27. Marshall missed a few games due to an illness, but in five appearances (one start) he's averaged 13.6 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 threes in 26.6 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.